Hurricane Barry not to affect weekend weather
Hurricane Barry is expected to develop near Louisiana by Saturday, but it’s not affecting Virginia in the short term. The storm will steer slowly to the west and then north, causing flooding rains, before ending up between east Texas and Tennessee by Monday.
