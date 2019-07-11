Hurricane Barry not to affect weekend weather

Hurricane Barry is expected to develop near Louisiana by Saturday, but it’s not affecting Virginia in the short term. The storm will steer slowly to the west and then north, causing flooding rains, before ending up between east Texas and Tennessee by Monday.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription