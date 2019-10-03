Thursday Weatherline

Richmond International Airport saw earliest ever fall freeze 45 years ago today. The low dipped to 31 degrees on Oct. 3, 1974. The site’s latest first freeze date was Dec. 2, 1985. Lately, the growing season has often ended in early to mid-November.
