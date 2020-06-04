Thursday Weatherline

N.J., Pennsylvania struck by derecho
Intense storms that ripped through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday qualified as a derecho, that region’s first since 2012. Winds of at least 58 mph — and in this case, up to 89 mph — blew along a 300-mile swath, according to The Press of Atlantic City.r
