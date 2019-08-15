Storm left damage in Southwest Virginia
A supercell thunderstorm left a path of wind damage in Southwest Virginia last Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm spawned a microburst in Giles County and a brief EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds in the Bella Vista area of Pulaski County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.