Storm left damage in Southwest Virginia

A supercell thunderstorm left a path of wind damage in Southwest Virginia last Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm spawned a microburst in Giles County and a brief EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds in the Bella Vista area of Pulaski County.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

