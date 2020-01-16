Thursday Weatherline

Tuesday brought 1.21 inches of rain
At 1.21 inches, Tuesday was the wettest January day at Richmond International Airport since Jan. 18, 2015. It was shy of the daily record of 1.89 inches from Jan. 14, 2005. On average, January sees one day with a total above 1 inch every other year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.