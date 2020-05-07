Thursday Weatherline

April’s mean temperature below average
April’s mean temperature in Virginia was 53.3 degrees, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That’s only the third April since 2000 to fall below our long-term monthly average of 54. Year to date, 2020 still ranks in the top five for warmth.
