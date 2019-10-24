Thursday Weatherline

Richmond’s first freeze expected in Nov.
Today is off to another chilly start, with frost possible across the western Piedmont. Richmond’s first freezing low of fall will probably hold off until November, as usual. The last time Richmond International Airport reported a 32-degree low by this date was in 2003.
