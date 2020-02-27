Thursday Weatherline

A mild, wet February for the books
Despite the cold finale, this will go down as a mild and wet February for Richmond. The mean temperature is likely to end up at 45 degrees, or ninth-highest for the month since 1897. It’s the fourth straight February that lacked significant cold and snowfall.
