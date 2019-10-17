Thursday Weatherline

Richmond area gets 1 to 2 inches of rain
Richmond International Airport saw 1.3 inches of rain on Wednesday, the wettest day there since July 7. The rainfall also broke the record for Oct. 16. More rain fell in nine hours than in the previous 54 days (dating to Aug. 23). Metro-area totals ranged from 1 to 2 inches.
