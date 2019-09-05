Va. has seen pattern of destruction in Sept.

Virginia has faced other destructive “D” storms from Sept. 4 to 6: Tropical Storm David 40 years ago, in 1979, and the slow-moving remnants of Dennis 20 years ago, in 1999. Both brought widespread rain, flash floods, power failures and tornadoes that caused injuries.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

