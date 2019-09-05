Va. has seen pattern of destruction in Sept.
Virginia has faced other destructive “D” storms from Sept. 4 to 6: Tropical Storm David 40 years ago, in 1979, and the slow-moving remnants of Dennis 20 years ago, in 1999. Both brought widespread rain, flash floods, power failures and tornadoes that caused injuries.
