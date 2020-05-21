Thursday Weatherline

Minor flooding expected for James River
The runoff from heavy rain over the upper James River basin could set the stage for minor river flooding in Richmond by Saturday. That would be the fourth minor flood of 2020 at the Westham gauge. A typical year sees two to four floods there, though 2018 had 10.
