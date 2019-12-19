Thursday Weatherline

In 2009, snowstorm blasted Staunton
The winter storm of Dec. 18-19, 2009, deposited nearly 30 inches of snow in the Staunton vicinity, the highest two-day total on record in Virginia during December. But a less-documented December 1890 storm dumped about 3 feet of snow on Southwestern Virginia.
