Thursday Weatherline

December a quiet month for tornadoes
December is Virginia’s quietest month for tornadoes, with just two reported in 69 years of records: Chesterfield County on Dec. 1, 1974, and Dinwiddie County on Dec. 5, 1977. Tornado warnings were issued in December 2000, 2008, 2009 and 2010, but with no sightings.
