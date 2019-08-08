July was warmer than average across state
Statewide, July had near-normal rainfall but was warmer than average. Virginia’s mean temperature was 77.2 degrees last month, 2.5 degrees above the 20th-century average and tied for 13th-warmest since 1895. Compared with July 2018, the month was hotter and drier.
