Thursday Weatherline

Snow-starved February
Richmond hasn’t seen more than 1 inch of snow during February since 2016. There was none in 2017 and 2018 , and Feb. 20, 2019, brought a light coating. Since 1897, we’ve never gone four consecutive Februaries with so little snow. We’ll know if that holds true by next week.
