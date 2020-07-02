Thursday Weatherline

No rain for some; 4½ inches for others
Wednesday afternoon’s storms left variable rainfall across the metro area. In Hanover County, Beaverdam stayed dry while up to 4½ inches fell near Rockville and flooded roads. Meanwhile, Richmond saw nearly 1 inch. Reports of wind damage were very isolated.
