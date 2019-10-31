Thursday Weatherline

A few Halloween facts from years past
Late-day storms could make this Richmond’s wettest Halloween in a decade — or more. The daily rainfall record of 1.71 inches was set in 1899 when a tropical storm blew through. Our hottest Halloween high was 85 degrees in 1950. The record low was 23 in 1936.
