Thursday Weatherline

Jan. may see above-normal precipitation
The January outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration favors near- to above-normal mean temperatures and above-normal precipitation in our region. Snow is neither guaranteed nor ruled out: An average January has 3.9 inches in Richmond.
