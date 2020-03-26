Thursday Weatherline

March rainfall may end up on dry side
Despite Wednesday’s soaking rain and some shower chances this weekend, this should go down as yet another March with near- to below-normal rainfall for our area. Richmond’s last notably wet March was in 2013. Year-to-date precipitation, however, is near normal.
