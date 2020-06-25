Thursday Weatherline

James River’s water level high for June
The James River is trending lower, but still a bit high for June. Predicted levels of 6 to 7 feet at the Westham gauge through this weekend are above the 5-foot threshold requiring life jackets. Last weekend’s 12.45-foot crest was the year’s fifth minor flood.
