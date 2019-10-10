One year ago, Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a Category 5 storm and left $25 billion in damage. The following day, Michael raced northeast and brought tropical storm-force winds, deadly flash floods and several tornadoes to Virginia.
Thursday Weatherline
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
-
Petersburg 16-year-old who killed 2 men in gang hit sentenced to more than 28 years behind bars
-
Ukrop's food hall gets OK from Henrico; it will sell prepared foods and bakery goods, have seating
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
UPDATED: Pedestrian is fatally struck by Pulse bus on Broad Street in Richmond near Siegel Center
John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.
As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.
Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.
Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.
Email him your story ideas and weather tips.
Thursday Weatherline
One year ago, Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a Category 5 storm and left $25 billion in damage. The following day, Michael raced northeast and brought tropical storm-force winds, deadly flash floods and several tornadoes to Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.