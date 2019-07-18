Expect highs around 100 this weekend
Plan for the heat wave to peak on Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 100, lows in the upper 70s and an afternoon heat index about 110. A pattern change could usher in some heavy rain early next week, followed by noticeably cooler highs in the 80s.
