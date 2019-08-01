August brings a range of rain possibilities
August is often, but not always, Richmond’s wettest month. This August’s outlook doesn’t indicate a significant departure, but all it takes is one hurricane. We average 4.66 inches of rain, but it has varied from 0.45 in 1896 to a Gaston-fueled 16.3 in 2004.
