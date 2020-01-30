Thursday Weatherline

Jan. 30, 2002, brought the hottest readings on record for the month. Highs hit 81 degrees in Richmond and soared to 85 in the counties of Hanover and Botetourt. But based on monthly mean temperature, the warmest January (both locally and statewide) was in 1950.
