Thursday Weatherline

Virginia records eighth-warmest October
Last month averaged out to be Virginia’s eighth-warmest October in records dating to 1895, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the western U.S. was abnormally cold, most of the globe had above-normal readings for October.
