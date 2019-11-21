Thursday Weatherline

Nov.’s warmest temperature so far: 70
Richmond usually enjoys at least one toasty day in November with a high at or above 75 degrees. So far this month, the warmest reading was 70 on both Nov. 5 and 11. The last time any November had a cooler maximum temperature was 1997, which peaked at 68.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.