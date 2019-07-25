Tuesday marked first record cool since 2002

Tuesday’s record-cool high of 76 wasn’t just noteworthy for busting the heat wave: Richmond hasn’t broken a daily record for cool weather during July since 2002. Meanwhile, 21 daily records for heat fell during July over the past 17 years.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

