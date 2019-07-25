Tuesday marked first record cool since 2002
Tuesday’s record-cool high of 76 wasn’t just noteworthy for busting the heat wave: Richmond hasn’t broken a daily record for cool weather during July since 2002. Meanwhile, 21 daily records for heat fell during July over the past 17 years.
