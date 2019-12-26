Fifty years ago, Richmond glistened not only with Christmas decor, but with a thick glaze of ice. Heavy snow hit western Virginia on Dec. 25-26, 1969, but here it was mostly freezing rain. Falling trees cut power for about one-third of Richmond-area homes.
Thursday Weatherline
Tags
