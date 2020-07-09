Thursday Weatherline

June’s temperature averaged 71.4
Across Virginia, June had a patchwork of above- and below-normal outcomes for both rainfall and temperatures. Last month’s highs and lows averaged to a near-normal 71.4 degrees statewide. Rainfall was generally above average, but not to the extent of June 2019.
