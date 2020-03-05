Thursday Weatherline

Tropical storm activity rare for March
We’re halfway through the offseason for tropical storms, and March activity is rare. In records since 1851, only one Atlantic hurricane is known to have formed in March. A hurricane now estimated to be Category 2 crossed the Leeward Islands on March 7, 1908.
