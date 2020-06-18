Thursday Weatherline

Roanoke reports wettest year to date
Through Wednesday afternoon, Richmond’s year-to-date precipitation was barely above normal at 19.36 inches. But after another day of record rainfall and floods, Roanoke is now at its wettest year to date: The city has picked up 33.43 inches, or 176% of normal.
