Thursday Weatherline

A wet start to the year for Richmond
Richmond’s year-to-date precipitation is 6.47 inches through Feb. 12, which is relatively wet for the first six weeks of the year. Last year had 3.92 inches by Feb. 12; the average is 4.21 inches. Across Virginia, year-to-date moisture is running 125% to 200% of normal.
