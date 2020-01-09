Thursday Weatherline

December continues its warm streak
Across Virginia, December 2019’s mean temperature of 41.3 degrees was above normal but did not rank in the 10 warmest Decembers. It was, however, the ninth straight December above the long-term average. That’s the longest active warm streak for any month.
