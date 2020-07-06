Tropical forecast: A low bringing wet weather to N.C.'s beaches this week could go by the name 'Fay'

The latest activity in the tropics looks like more of an annoyance for our nearby beaches than a cause for alarm.
But the 2020 season continues to pull even farther ahead of the normal pace.
According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of low pressure swirling across the Southeast U.S. could evolve into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Wednesday or Thursday as it treks up the Eastern Seaboard.
As of Monday afternoon, it was given a 40% chance of development.
Whether it gets a name or not, the low will spread unwelcome downpours across the beaches of the Carolinas and possibly into eastern and central Virginia.
On Monday, satellite and radar showed loose spiral of thunderstorms across Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, part of a stationary front sprawled through the Gulf Coast states.
During this time of year, it's not at all unusual for such a swirl to take on tropical features once it nears warm ocean waters.
The low will continue a slow pace toward South Carolina on Tuesday, then approach eastern North Carolina by Wednesday.
North Carolina's Outer Banks are squarely in the path of the extra moisture from this system, but Wednesday has the potential to be a washout anywhere between Wilmington and Corolla.
Some localized flash flooding could become a concern along and near the coastline as those rounds of rain continue into Thursday.
If the low manages to whip up sustained winds over 39 mph, it would be called Tropical Storm Fay.
By Thursday and Friday, some of that low's clouds and rain showers could spread into central Virginia, too. If nothing else, it would keep our temperatures out of the 90s.
An upper-level trough and surface cold front arriving from the west should shove the low farther up the Northeast coastline by the end of the week, while continuing the unsettled forecast for Richmond and the nearby beaches during the upcoming weekend.
Coastal North Carolina was already brushed by the season's first storm – Arthur – back on May 18.
Where the season stands
Though it seemed like a long shot at the start of the holiday weekend, Tropical Storm Edouard sprang up in the waters surrounding Bermuda.
By Monday, the weak, fast-moving system was on its way into the northern Atlantic.
Though no threat to land, it did set the record for earliest occurrence of an "E" storm.
Previously, the title was held by Emily in mid-July 2005, which was a far stronger Category 5 hurricane in the Carribean Sea.
In a perfectly average year, the fifth named storm would be expected around Aug. 31.
So far, all of 2020's activity has been below hurricane strength.
Typically, the first hurricane emerges in early August, and the overall activity peaks in mid-September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.