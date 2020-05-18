Tropical Storm Arthur brushing past the Outer Banks today; minor rain and wind reaching eastern Va.

10 a.m. Monday update
A tropical storm warning is in effect for North Carolina’s Outer Banks as Arthur grazes the coastline today.
As of 8 a.m., the low pressure center was 50 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The peak sustained winds of 45 mph are largely east of the center and staying offshore as a result. Some minor coastal inundation and erosion is possible across the barrier islands, along with a high rip current threat.
In North Carolina, a tropical storm warning is in effect from Surf City to Duck, including the Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound.
Though Arthur is a relatively weak and ragged tropical system, it is nonetheless dumping up to 5 inches of rain over eastern North Carolina. Some of the lighter rain bands on the northwestern edge of the system have spread into the Richmond area.
Arthur won't strengthen much if any before it pulls away from the coastline tonight.
Prevailing winds from the west will cause it to veer farther offshore and lose tropical characteristics by Tuesday as it gets caught up in a front. The remnant low will meander toward Bermuda by later in the week.
The NHC designated Tropical Depression One east of Florida on Saturday afternoon, and it quickly strengthened into the first tropical storm of the 2020 season later that evening.
After today, the rainy forecast for the Richmond area is unrelated to Arthur.
A cold front and a slow-moving non-tropical low will keep rain chances high across Virginia for the next several days. That stalled, soggy pattern will eventually lead to flooding concerns in parts of the state.
A typical path for a May storm
Though June 1 is the conventional start of the Atlantic hurricane season, May storms are not uncommon.
This map shows the paths of each known tropical and subtropical system that formed during May since the late 1800s, according to NHC records. Only four achieved hurricane strength: unnamed storms in 1889 and 1908, Able in 1951 and Alma in 1970.
Arthur's path is squarely in the middle of where the action has been, historically.
May produced a tropical storm in five of the past 10 years. In 2018, rain from Alberto contributed to deadly flash flooding near Charlottesville.
