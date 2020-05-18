Tropical Storm Arthur heading out to sea after clipping the Outer Banks

Monday evening update
The Outer Banks are in the clear after Tropical Storm Arthur grazed the North Carolina coastline on Monday.
As of 5 p.m., the low pressure center was 110 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras and moving to the northeast, according to the National Hurricane Center. All tropical storm warnings between Surf City and Duck have been discontinued.
Arthur did not make landfall on Monday morning, though the center passed 20 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras. Most of the strong winds were east of the center and stayed offshore as a result.
A high rip current threat will continue for the next few days.
Though Arthur was a relatively weak and ragged tropical system, it nonetheless dumped up to 5 inches of rain over eastern North Carolina. Some of the lighter rain bands on the northwestern edge of the system also spread into the Richmond area.
Arthur will veer farther offshore and lose tropical characteristics by Tuesday as it gets caught up in a front. The remnant low will meander toward Bermuda by later in the week.
The NHC designated Tropical Depression One east of Florida on Saturday afternoon, and it quickly strengthened into the first tropical storm of the 2020 season later that evening.
This week's rainy forecast for the Richmond area is unrelated to Arthur.
A cold front and a slow-moving non-tropical low will keep rain chances high across Virginia for the next several days. That stalled, soggy pattern will eventually lead to flooding concerns in parts of the state.
A typical path for a May storm
Though June 1 is the conventional start of the Atlantic hurricane season, May storms are not uncommon.
This map shows the paths of each known tropical and subtropical system that formed during May since the late 1800s, according to NHC records. Only four achieved hurricane strength: unnamed storms in 1889 and 1908, Able in 1951 and Alma in 1970.
Arthur's path is squarely in the middle of where the action has been, historically.
May produced a tropical storm in five of the past 10 years. In 2018, rain from Alberto contributed to deadly flash flooding near Charlottesville.
