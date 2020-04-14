You are the owner of this article.
...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD
WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...

JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES
RIVANNA RIVER AT PALMYRA AFFECTING FLUVANNA COUNTY

FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR
FLOODING IS FORECAST. FOR THE JAMES RIVER...INCLUDING PALMYRA...MINOR
FLOODING IS FORECAST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION IF VENTURING NEAR RIVERBANKS. MOVE TO
HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY SHOULD RISING WATER THREATEN YOUR SAFETY.

GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT
WWW.WEATHER.GOV/AKQ.  CLICK ON THE RIVERS AND LAKES ICON BENEATH THE
POINT AND CLICK FORECAST MAP.

STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR FURTHER UPDATES...


&&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM.
* FROM THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS
CANCELLED.
* AT 11:30 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.5 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS
MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.3 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY
MORNING.
* AT 13.5 FEET...PORTIONS OF HUGUENOT FLATWATER PARK BEGINS TO FLOOD.

THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 14.3 FEET ON
MAY 27 2017.

&&

Tuesday Weatherline

March was notably warm — locally and globally. Across Virginia, the monthly mean temperature tied for fourth-highest since 1895. Averaged globally, it was the second-warmest March of the industrial era, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Tuesday Weatherline

