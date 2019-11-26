Tuesday Weatherline

Nov. could rank coolest in nearly 20 years
November will be the first month with below-normal mean temperatures across all of Virginia since March. For Richmond, the average of this month’s highs and lows could rank about 14th lowest of the past 123 Novembers, and coolest in nearly 20 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.