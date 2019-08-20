Augusta had most 2-day rain since Camille
Today marks 50 years since the remnants of Camille devastated Nelson County with at least 27 inches of rain. Since then, the state’s highest two-day rainfall report was 20.2 inches at nearby Upper Sherando in Augusta County, during Isabel in September 2003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.