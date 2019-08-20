Augusta had most 2-day rain since Camille

Today marks 50 years since the remnants of Camille devastated Nelson County with at least 27 inches of rain. Since then, the state’s highest two-day rainfall report was 20.2 inches at nearby Upper Sherando in Augusta County, during Isabel in September 2003.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

