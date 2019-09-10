Virginia’s hottest September days came amid severe droughts. Hottest high statewide: 108 in Loudoun County on Sept. 1, 1932. Hottest Richmond high: 103 on Sept. 7, 1954. Highest monthly mean temperature statewide: 1921 (2018, with no drought, ranked second).

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

