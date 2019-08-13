Plan for scattered storms across the state this afternoon and evening, with an elevated risk for damaging wind, severe hail and excess rain in the strongest ones. Today is also likely to be the hottest day of the week, with a heat index into the lower 100s.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

