Tuesday Weatherline

It’s 30 days to the vernal equinox; 19 days to DST
Here’s a countdown to spring’s milestones. It’s 30 days to the vernal equinox on March 19, the astronomical start of spring. We’re 19 days from the beginning of Daylight Saving Time on March 8 — and the post-7 p.m. sunsets achieved by springing forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.