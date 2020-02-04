Tuesday Weatherline

Today’s predicted low in the lower 50s is warmer than the average high for this time of year (49 degrees). So far this winter, Richmond has had five days when the low exceeded the date’s average high, but no days when the high was colder than the average low.
