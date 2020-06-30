Tuesday Weatherline

June will end up wetter than normal
Richmond’s June temperature will likely average to 75.4 degrees, which is close to normal based on recent decades. With nearly 5 inches of rain so far this month, it will end up wetter than usual. But both figures are down from the past two warm and wet Junes.
