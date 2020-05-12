Tuesday Weatherline

Expect temperatures to swing upward
After a few more cool nights, temperatures will trend in the opposite direction. The upcoming weekend may be up to 30 degrees warmer than the last, with upper 80s for highs and mid-60s for lows. A near- to above-normal pattern could prevail for the rest of May.
