Tuesday Weatherline

Early birds can get a look at space station
Early risers can bundle up to take in a bright International Space Station pass over Richmond on Wednesday morning. It will appear above the northwestern horizon by 6:39 a.m., cross overhead through Ursa Minor, then descend in the southeast after four minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.