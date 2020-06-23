Tuesday Weatherline

Monday’s storm warning was first since April 24
A severe storm on Monday afternoon left spotty wind damage and outages from Midlothian to Richmond. That area had not seen a severe thunderstorm warning since April 24. It’s been eight years since such a severe weather lull there from late spring to early summer.
