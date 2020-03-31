Tuesday Weatherline

Pollen count is highest yet for season
Oak and pine are becoming the area’s dominant tree pollen types. Monday’s count from Allergy Partners of Richmond was the highest yet this season at 1,292 grains per cubic meter of air, averaged over 48 hours. Last year, April 12 was the peak day for trees.
