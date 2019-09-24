Coincidentally, September’s record lows came on today’s date. Coldest monthly low statewide: 20 degrees at Mountain Lake (Giles) on Sept. 24, 1989. Coolest high: 40 at Big Meadows (Madison) on Sept. 24, 1995. Richmond’s monthly low: 35 on Sept. 24, 1974.
Tuesday Weatherline
John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.
As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.
Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.
Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.
Email him your story ideas and weather tips.
Tuesday Weatherline
