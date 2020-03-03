Tuesday Weatherline

Deep snow less likely after March 3
This is the latest time of year for deep snow cover around Richmond. In snow depth data since the 1940s (not raw snowfall), the latest date for 1 foot on the ground was March 3, 1980. The latest 8-inch depth was March 27, 1971. For 1 inch: April 13, 1957.
